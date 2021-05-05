Ruth Eleanor Morrison Dec. 9, 1937 – April 20, 2021

On April 20, 202l, Ruth Eleanor Morrison passed peacefully from this world into the next holding her husband’s hand. She was in the ICU at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, Mo.

She was born December 9, 1937 in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Heber L. and Aurelia F. Bartlett. She was preceded in death by her brother, Bill, and parents.

Ruth is survived by husband of nearly 64 years, Ron, and daughters Lora Morrison of Pineville, Ky., and Sherri and son-in-law Mike Shamet of Palm Bay, Fla.; grandsons Ryan Shamet and wife Cody of Jacksonville, Fla., and Conner Shamet and wife, Megan, of Palm Bay, Fla.

A retired business owner, she and Ron owned and operated the Tall Pines Inn from 1989 to 2004. Prior to Eureka Springs, she operated her private piano studio for 20 years in Reynoldsburg, Ohio.

Ruth loved her community, her music, and her church. She served Eureka Springs 1st United Methodist as former chair of Administration Board, Lay Leader, and part time Choir director in ‘90s. Community activities included founding Board Member of the Carroll County Community Foundation, City Auditorium Commission (original remodel) and supporting Opera in the Ozarks.

Ruth was an accomplished pianist, attending Oberlin Conservatory of Music, Ohio State University, and graduating Capital University, Columbus, Ohio with a major in piano performance. A highlight was being chosen to perform a piano concerto with the Capital Symphony Orchestra in 1971 (after returning to school as an adult to finish her degree). She was proud having once served as accompanist for the Ozarks Chorale

Ruth’s warm smile and caring heart will be missed by her family and friends across this city, country, and world. Memorials may be sent to Carroll County Community Foundation to support Ruth’s loves; The Music Fund of the Eureka Springs 1st United Methodist; or the fund supporting the Opera in the Ozarks.

A memorial service to be held at her church at a later date.