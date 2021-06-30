Russell Koester May 1, 1948 – June 11, 2021

Russell Koester of Beaver, Ark., was born May 1, 1948, in Oak Park, Ill., to Leroy and Violet (Williamsen) Koester. Russell passed away in Beaver, Ark., at age 73.

Russell was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Pea Ridge and Illinois.

Russell was united in marriage on June 1, 1979, to Linnea Koester who survives him of the home. He is also survived by his sisters, Fryn Jasko, Doris Gerleve, both of Illinois; along with several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers Leroy, Floyd, and Richard Koester, and sister Irene Bostic.

No services are scheduled at this time. Memorial donations may be made to Ashley Masonic Lodge #66, 111 Bunch Springs Road, Berryville, AR 72616 or Shriners Hospital for Children, Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

