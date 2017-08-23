Rural fire department raising money

The rural fire station at Buck Mountain is holding a raffle for a 2008 Custom War Eagle Chopper Bike at the ticket price of $20 each and a limit of 1,000 tickets being sold. The raffle is to raise money so the fire station can buy a portable pump to pull water from the lake during emergencies.

The bike is on display at the Eureka Springs Fire Department and tickets can be bought at the fire station or from any firefighter. The drawing will be at the ES Fire Department on Sept. 23 during Bikes, Blues & Barbeque.

For more information contact Mike Melroy, (479) 244-6960.