Runway extension proved to be necessary

The Carroll County Airport Commission started last week’s meeting with a discussion of a recent emergency landing.

On July 4, a small airplane developed engine problems and the pilot sent out a warning that he would try to land at the airport. First responders arrived quickly and waited near the terminal to see if the plane would need assistance. The plane had already arrived, however, but at the speed it was traveling, it went off the end of the runway and stopped just 20 feet short of the tree line. The pilot and passengers were unhurt, and they walked up the runway to waiting rescuers. Airport Manager Michael Pfeifer said, “This airport has saved six lives in the past year.”

Grant money looking better

Consulting Engineer Dan Clinton said the new master plan, required by the Federal Aviation Administration, would include an aerial survey. “They’re going to want more length on the runway,” he said. The FAA will provide a grant to pay for the master plan, but the airport will have to carry 10 percent, or about $24,000 of the cost, until the state issues a grant for that amount.

Clinton showed a list of grants from last year, demonstrating that the state had cut back because of decreased revenues. Those revenues have bounced back, and the CCAC will have a good chance of receiving a grant.

Can you hear me now?

The state now requires an audio recording of all public meetings. Commissioner Sandy Martin showed a small digital recorder the commission will use beginning with the August meeting. Martin said the inexpensive recorder will store several meetings, and download easily to a computer for long-term storage.

The audio recording will serve as an official legal document beyond the minutes, Martin said, although the commission will still keep minutes. The website will include a notice that audio recordings of meetings are available.

Courteous improvements

Commissioners continued to discuss acquiring another courtesy car. They have looked at buying a retired police vehicle, but their next step may take them to Craigslist. They also discussed installing some playground equipment next to the terminal, because pilots coming to the regular fly-ins sometimes bring children. Commissioner Morris Pate suggested some swings and spring riders, but the commission will first check to see what requirements they would have for the ground around the equipment. Some playgrounds require extensive excavation to create a safe surface, but all agreed the playground would be an asset if they could afford the preparation.

Mowing and watering

In a rainy summer, the new mower has made a difference. Airport Manager Michael Pfeifer said, “It mows fast and well, and the place looks good.” He has part-time help to keep up with the mowing.

The City of Berryville is extending water lines into the airport area, and a meter has been installed at the corner of the property. The airport will have to run a water line from the meter to the building, at an estimated cost of several thousand dollars. The airport will still have a good well as an additional water supply.