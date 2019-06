A runoff election for the Eureka Springs School Board is set for June 18.

Candace Spaulding almost earned a majority of votes cast on May 21 with 59, just under 48 percent of the ballots cast. Stephanie Lynn Rains had 37 votes, or 30 percent. Bob Grudek took 27 votes, or 21 percent.

Joe Hill was unopposed for re-election.

The polling place at St. Elizabeth’s will be open Tuesday, June 18 from 7:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Early voting at either courthouse will begin June 11.