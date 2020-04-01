Rudolph “Rudy” Jetzke, Jr. Sept. 9, 1930 – March 28, 2020

Rudolph “Rudy” Jetzke, Jr., of Holiday Island, Arkansas was born in Detroit, Mich., on Sept. 9, 1930 to Rudolph and Lillian Jetzke. He passed away on March 28, 2020 in Holiday Island at age 89.

He worked for G.M. from 1953 to 1980 where he served as manager of Chevrolet Truck Parts Operations until he accepted another position at Ottawa Truck Division in Ottawa, Kansas, where he worked until his retirement.

Rudy’s entire life, from a very young age, was dedicated to, in addition to family, serving his faith as youth leader, minister, and Evangelist in the New Apostolic Church. He was known for his deep faith, kindness, generosity, tenderness and gentle nature. In his quiet way he made a huge impact on those who knew and loved him.

Rudy is survived by his wife, Shirley Jetzke; daughters Cindy Glinstra and husband, Tom; Elaine Smith and husband, Phil; Diane Graham and husband, Art; granddaughters Christine Wolfe and husband, Hunter; Danielle Bliss and husband, Jonathan; Claire Pallock and husband, Jonathan; grandsons Micah Gregory and wife, Lidi; David Gregory; sister Shirley Kangas and husband, Earl; several nieces, nephews and other family members.

He is preceded in death by his parents, many brothers and sisters, and his first wife, Irene, the mother of his daughters.

Memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to New Apostolic Church, 123 Deer Lane, Eureka Springs, AR 72632.