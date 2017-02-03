Roy Rex Rogers Jan. 11, 1943 – Jan. 28, 2017

Roy Rex Rogers of Holiday Island, Ark., was born Jan. 11, 1943, in Paris, Ark., son of Roy Vernon and Geneva Amma (Nelson) Rogers. He departed this life Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 in Eureka Springs, Ark., at age 74.

Rex proudly served his county in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed playing golf, tinkering and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his two step-sons, Michael Sump of New York City, N.Y.; Mark Sump and his wife, Rose, of Lawrence, Kan.; sister, Pamela Huggins of Severn, Md.; a host friends and loved ones.

In 1981 he was united in marriage with Janeth Sue Rogers who precedes him in death. He was also preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 at the Calvary Chapel, 150 Passion Play Road, Eureka Springs, Arkansas with Pastor Jason Kisic officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service, Inc.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com.