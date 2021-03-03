Roy Edward Lindow Oct. 7, 1946 – Feb. 23, 2021

Roy Edward Lindow was known for his welcoming smile, charming wit, love of fishing, and great big bear hugs. A warm and fun friend to all, a caring father of two, doting grandfather, loved brother, fun uncle, and a loving and dedicated husband of almost 45 years to his one and only.

More than 74 years ago, on Oct. 7, 1946, in Channelview, Texas, Roy was born to Lester and Rita (Schnable) Lindow, the first of three children. Shortly after completing high school, he started work at Exxon Mobile, in Baytown, Texas, where he worked for 35 years until he retired.

Roy passed away unexpectedly on February 23, 2021. He is survived by his wife Angelica (Trevino) Lindow (whom he lovingly referred to as his beautiful bride), daughter Kellie Lindow, daughter-in-law Jessica Schmidt, son Travis Edward Lindow, grandchild Leyla Gulmus, brother Mark Lindow, sister-in-law Julia Lindow, sister Linda Lindow.

Roy is preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Rita Lindow.

The family will have a Celebration of Life in Roy’s honor on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 1 p.m. Please contact Angie for details. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Good Shepherd Humane Society, 6486 Hwy 62 W. Eureka Springs, AR 72632 or the favorite charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.nelsonfuneral.com. © Nelson Funeral Service, Inc. 2021.