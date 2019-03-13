Roof, railings and rock walls all approved

The Historic District Commission had few objections to the applications approved at last Wednesday’s meeting.

James DeVito received permission to add a roof over the Sky Deck at his restaurant at 5 Center St. The roof will be white lap-panel steel to match the existing roof.

At 184 N. Main St., Kenton Sciarra received approval for a fence behind the building. Joseph Sciarra explained that the fence will enclose a patio area, and the wood fence will include hand-cut and wood-burned decorations. “We want to try to make something to complement the neighborhood,” he said.

At 9 Prospect Ave., Vance and Lori Hunter received approval for their request to add a safety rail above the historic rail to meet building code requirements. The rail will be wood, painted to match the existing rail. A new fence will be built from salvaged antique material.

Commissioners had taken a site visit to 3 Judah St., where Phyllis Pike plans to install a gazebo in front of her business, Trick My Leathers. The gazebo will provide a place for customers to wait while she customizes their gear. Pike said the gazebo will be anchored to the pavement and have a natural finish. The HDC approved the project.

Ben and Sylvia Schlegel received permission to rebuild a retaining wall. Ben Schlegel said the existing dry stack retaining wall has not been maintained, and a large walnut tree has dislodged parts of the wall. He had already received permission from the Arkansas Department of Transportation to move the wall closer to the road to save the tree. The wall, 100 ft. long, will include 30 ft. of new wall.

Schlegel said he would reuse as much existing material as possible. New material will be locally quarried limestone, in blocks 12×16 in. Mortar joints will be recessed to give the appearance of a dry stack wall.