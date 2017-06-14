Rigors facing pipelines

Editor,

In response to the May 31, 2017 Guestatorial, “Diamond is not a pipeline,” I submit the following as an interested citizen with 35 years of work knowledge in the oil and gas industry. Several items in the article beg for a response:

By the simplest definition: Pipeline – a conduit made from pipes connected end-to-end for long-distance fluid or gas transport. The first metal interstate pipeline was built in Pennsylvania starting in 1879 and transported crude oil to Bayonne, NJ. By the 1920s, there were thousands of miles of gathering, sales, intra and interstate transport, and distribution pipelines being used to transport a variety of fluids. The Arkansas legislators would have been aware of all these uses of pipelines.

Diamond Pipeline is a federally regulated interstate pipeline and is subject to rigorous design, construction, operation, and maintenance standards. The Diamond Pipeline will exceed the United States Department of Transportation pipeline standards and will include a number of safety elements. New pipe will be manufactured by an Arkansas company to exceed industry standards and specifications. The pipeline will be laid at an increased depth to reduce susceptibility to third-party damage.

The Diamond Pipeline consists of approximately 440 miles of 20-inch pipeline capable of transporting up to 200,000 barrels per day of domestic sweet crude oil grades produced in the Permian Basin, Bakken, and Mid-Continent regions from Cushing, Okla., to Valero’s Memphis Refinery. This refinery supplies refined products to western Tennessee and eastern Arkansas. The pipeline runs west to east not to the Gulf Coast. Diamond Pipeline LLC is a joint venture between Houston, Texas-based Plains All American Pipeline and San Antonio, Texas-based Valero.

I am unable to locate any information about an entity named PIFES. I would provide more information but I have hit the 200-word limit. All of this information is readily available on the Internet.

Larry Williamson

P.S. Diamond is buying the pipe for the pipeline from an Arkansas company, creating more than 2000 contract construction jobs, creating about 15 high paying permanent operation jobs, and paying an estimated $11 million in property taxes per year. This is a major long-term economic benefit for Arkansas.