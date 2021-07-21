Richard Wayne Stephenson April 13, 1929 – July 12, 2021

Richard Wayne Stephenson, 92, of Eureka Springs, Ark., died July 12, 2021. He was born April 13, 1929, Christ Hospital, Topeka, Kan., to Lee Raymond and Ruby Alta Stephenson.

He has been a resident of Eureka Springs for the past 15 years, after moving from Greensburg, Kan., where he was high school principal, then superintendent of schools from 1966 to 1976. He later retired back to Greensburg after 20 years in the lodging business, and became manager of the Big Well.

Richard was a member and lay speaker of the Greensburg United Methodist Church. He was president of the Pratt Gideon Camp, Rotary, Lions, and Chamber of Commerce. He served in the United States Navy from 1951-1955. He was a 1947 graduate of Alexander High School and a graduate of Fort Hays State University (B.S. in 1957) and M.S. in Educational Administration in 1961. He was a teacher/administrator in four Kansas school districts from 1957 to 1976.

He married Marjorie Ann Renz in 1951 in the Hope Lutheran Church in Rush Center, Kan. They were happily married for 69 years. Marjorie preceded him in death on February 17, 2020. Also deceased, Richard’s parents and stepfather (Henry Bott) and one grandson (Abe Foncannon). Survivors include daughters Ellen Stephenson and Jody Stephenson, son-in-law Ron Lutz, son Jay Stephenson, all of Eureka Springs; grandson Ray (Ruth) Stephenson of Manhattan, Kan.; sister Vera Mae (Ron) Williams of Manhattan, Kan.

A military inurnment will be held at the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to ECHO (Eureka Christian Health Outreach) of Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

