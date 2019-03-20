‘Rhythm and Blues’ and more fresh music coming

Events Coordinator Tracy Johnson provided a report at the CAPC meeting last Wednesday of upcoming special events and said there will be an online comprehensive calendar for the public soon. Johnson said she aims to improve communication with the public by being available for phone calls and meetings. She also stated that the previously known “Blues Festival” will now be called the “Rhythm and Blues Weekend” which will take place the weekend after Memorial weekend – May 31 through June 2.

The May Festival of the Arts will include a Cinco de Mayo celebration in Basin Park on Sunday, May 5. Johnson said that beneath the Auditorium will be monthly concerts that are kid-friendly called “Alt at The Aud” concerts. These will be held the second Friday of every month from 8 – 10 p.m. and organized by Eureka Springs Zombie Invasion.