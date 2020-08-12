Replace the flag

Editor,

Doesn’t anybody else see that old ragged tor flag flying atop Planer Hill parking lot? I thought that old torn flags of any kind displayed in public should be replaced or taken down.

I remember a few years ago when a flag of honor used to fly on that pole, but I guess Mr. Smith thinks that flying a torn, faded flag is better than the POW/MIA flag that once graced that pole.

That ragged flag at the entrance of our city must make a great first impression on visitors and tourists. I say bring back the POW/MIA flag, that flag make a better impression to our town than that torn, faded thing that’s up there now.

Mike Smith