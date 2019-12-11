Relocation of the Early Voting site in Eureka Springs

The Carroll County Clerk and the Carroll County Election Commission hereby announce that the Early Vote site has been relocated from the Western District Carroll County Courthouse in Eureka Springs to St. Elizabeth’s Parish Center at 232 Passion Play Rd. in Eureka Springs.

The clerk and commissioners believe that the St. Elizabeth’s Parish Center is an ideal solution to accommodate the growing number of early voters in the Western District. The Parish Center offers adequate parking, a large area for voting equipment and is handicapped accessible.

We are planning to have nine voting machines available for the new Early Vote Center instead of the two to three machines we were able to use in the courthouse.