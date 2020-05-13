Released prisoner tests positive for Covid-19 in Eureka Springs

A man recently paroled from Cummins Unit, a prison that has had 876 inmates and 54 staff members test positive for coronavirus disease 2019, apparently had no symptoms upon being released. But shortly after coming to Eureka Springs, he developed symptoms and tested positive for Covid-19.

Officials said the parolee, Jad Perkins, 40, was told to self-quarantine, but did not. He apparently infected at least one other person here who also recently tested positive for Covid-19. He was picked up by the Department of Corrections (DOC) for violating parole and was placed in the Carroll County Detention Center Tuesday where several jailers initially walked off the job in protest.

“We did have some folks who objected to him being here, but I took care of it,” said Sheriff Jim Ross. Ross said Perkins was kept isolated and jail staff used personal protection equipment.

“We do more than even required,” Ross said. “We have no interest in letting that thing get away from us.”

Ross said Perkins was scheduled to be picked up today by the DOC.

Prisons in Arkansas have been hotbeds for the spread of the Covid-19. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on April 21 that 38 percent of state’s total Covid-19 cases were from prisons. Several hundred prisoners have been released early due to the outbreak. But the current policy is to only do Covid-19 testing on parolees who show symptoms.

All inmates and residents are checked for symptoms of Covid-19, including receiving a temperature check, prior to their release from a DOC facility, Solomon Graves, Chief of Staff, Arkansas DOC, Office of the Secretary, said in an email.

“Those that are symptomatic will be tested per the Department of Health,” Graves said. “No Covid-positive inmate or resident will be paroled from a DOC facility. We will work with the Department of Health to secure, and enforce, a quarantine order when needed.”

Asked about the case in Eureka Springs, Graves said the DOC does not direct testing.

“The Department of Health guidance for our inmate population is that only symptomatic inmates will be tested,” Graves said. “The DOC does not direct testing. Testing decisions are made by the Department of Health, in consultation with Wellpath, LLC (our contracted medical provider).”

Mayor Butch Berry said he is very concerned about the case, especially as the city has had no known cases of Covid-19 before this. He said he feels what happened this past week in Eureka Springs illustrates major problems with the DOC policies. Berry said every inmate released should be tested for Covid-19.

“Unfortunately, that does not assure the public or the DOC that the inmate does not later on have the virus or the symptoms,” Berry said.

Dr. Dan Bell said the current procedures are inadequate to protect the public.

“If they are about to release people who have been in prison and are clearly at risk for being exposed, they need to be screened and have a negative test before they leave,” Bell said. “But there is still a fair chance that they could have this virus. Someone can have the virus, but not enough to test positive. He could still bloom out later. They really need a two-week quarantine before they are allowed to get out and have contact with the public.”

Bell said it is critically important that contact tracing be done immediately in order to stop Eureka Springs from turning into a Covid-19 hotbed. The parolee reportedly shopped at least two local stores and also went around town looking for yard work. After testing positive, he was observed not wearing a mask or gloves, or practicing social distancing.

“He was told to quarantine, and did not,” Bell said. “He did bring it into the community and spread it to others. We don’t know how far it has spread. It is very important that we get contact tracing immediately to make sure Eureka Springs doesn’t turn into a hotbed for Covid-19.”

Bell was working today to get contract tracing initiated, but the person who does the tracing in Carroll County was off work today. Bell said Perkins apparently exposed quite a few people, so it is important contact tracing be done immediately so people can self-quarantine.

Bell is a co-founder of the ECHO medical clinic and the ECHO Village. The intent of the village is to help people obtain decent, affordable housing, including people recently released from prison.

“We are sensitive and understand it is hard for guys released to get their lives restarted,” said Bell. “We don’t want to make it any harder for them. Testing needs to be done and even if they are negative, they need to be under 14 days of supervised quarantining so they are not shunned and we know it is safe to let them back into our society.”

Danyelle McNeill, public information officer, ADH, said in an email they are working closely with the DOC in an effort to prevent inmates who have tested positive for Covid-19 from being released until they have completed quarantine.

“We believe this is working well to reduce the risk of spreading the virus as much as possible,” she said.

However, this didn’t work in Eureka Springs.

“This person is a learning case that shows the DOC strategy is inadequate,” Bell said. “There is no question about it because we can see what happened.”

There was concern that the parolee wasn’t even supposed to be in Eureka. He was paroled to Tennessee, according to Carroll County Prosecutor Tony Rogers.

Rogers said that violating a health department requirement to self-quarantine is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by a year in county jail or a $1,000 fine.