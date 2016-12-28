And Arkansans know it. The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment passed in the Nov. 8 election. The Department of Finance and Administration was given 120 days from Nov. 8 to create rules and regulations to govern the process of applying and obtaining permits to run either cultivation facilities or dispensaries. What those regulations look like we don’t know but that’s what 2017 is for. That and realizing that marijuana is for human health, not making money.



Share this: Facebook

Email

Print

