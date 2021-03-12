Ready, set, build!

Registration is open for American Robotics Academy’s LEGO Robotics Competition that runs from Sept. 13 – 15 in Eureka Springs. Participants in grades 3rd – 8th will build remote controlled using LEGO Materials that will need to maneuver through an arena that represents a house on fire. Builds and challenges will be presented to each participant upon completion of enrollment via email on or before June 15.

Registration end is July 4 and is limited to 100 in person participants and 200 virtual participants. Cost per registration is $135 and all proceeds will be shared with ESFD and the winning participant or team’s choice fire department. https://campscui.active.com/orgs/AmericanRoboticsAcademyHouston#/selectSessions/2957441 to register