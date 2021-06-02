Randall “Randy” Jay Harris Oct. 1, 1947 – May 31, 2021

Randall “Randy” Jay Harris, 73, of Eureka Springs, Ark., passed away May 31, 2021. He was born October 1, 1947, in Chicago, Ill., the son of the late Roy G. Harris, Jr., and Ella Krecker Harris.

He moved to Eureka Springs in the early 1980s with his wife, and worked as a truck driver for JB Hunt and Tyson Foods for many years. He loved to share stories about his travels around the United States. In later years, he worked at Walmart as a greeter until he retired.

Randy was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Holiday Island and also a Mason. He was Past Master of the Basin Springs Masonic Lodge #386 and Past Master of Yell Lodge #64. He loved cooking and preparing food for others to enjoy.

He always had a clever, but sarcastic, comment to make in conversations that usually made people laugh. He liked to give back to children’s charities and spoiled his dog, Cricket, who he loved beyond words.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded by one son, Ryan Harris, and one brother, Rusty Harris.

He is survived by one niece, Aimee Schlueter, her husband, Brad, and her son, Corey Berg, all of Batavia, Ill.; one sister-in-law, Linda Harris of Eureka Springs, Ark.; and several cousins in various states.

Family requests that memorials in his name go to St. Jude’s at stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html

Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home, Springdale, AR 72762. Online condolences may be sent to www.memorialfhspringdale.com