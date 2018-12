Friends of the Berryville Library will have a cookie and candy sale Friday, Dec. 14 from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Berryville Library to celebrate their Henry Rifle drawing. The drawing of the rifle will be at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased until the drawing at the library for $5 or 5 for $20. All proceeds benefit the Berryville Library.

