Quorum Court wants Legacy to respond to the public

Residents of Rockhouse Rd., Carroll Road 302, brought concerns about a proposed quarry to the quorum court Monday evening.

During a half hour of public comments, Justices of the Peace heard a litany of complaints, both immediate and anticipated. Noise from the operation has already disturbed neighbors. Preliminary explorations on a property owned by Legacy Mining Company LLC put sediment into streams leading to the Kings River. Most of the speakers worried about potential problems with groundwater, either because of pollution or the possibility of a well going dry.

Others questioned how narrow, winding Rockhouse Road could handle heavy truck traffic. Pat Costner gave JPs copies of a 40-page report from the U.S. Geological Survey listing some of the dangers of quarrying in porous limestone terrain. Those effects could include loss of habitat, an impoverished ecosystem, sediment discharge, and diminished water quality. “Nothing like this can be done without causing some environmental impacts,” she said.

JPs had mixed responses to the topic. JP Harrie Farrow said this points out the need for countywide land-use regulations. JP Larry Swofford has long opposed such restrictions, and reminded everyone that a quarry operates within a mile of the hospital and the jail, without causing problems. “If they’re not doing things right, we can shut them down,” he said.

The proposed quarry lies in District 4, and JP Marty Johnson said he planned to hold a public meeting on the issue. He said he would have registered letters sent to company officials. “We’ll get them there and hold their feet to the fire,” he said.

In other business:

During public comments, former county judge Richard Williams renewed his complaints about county road graders pushing rocks and dirt into fence lines. He also said the quorum court should place more emphasis on public participation, including allowing public comment during the discussion on an issue, rather than at the start of the meeting.

The Highland Park Subordinate Service District will cease to operate once its existing funds have been spent. The quorum court passed the final two readings of the ordinance that will dissolve this entity.

JPs approved an additional $50,000 for maintenance of the Eastern District Courthouse in Berryville.