By Nicky Boyette – Carroll County Quorum Court convened for an organizational meeting Jan. 3 to handle procedural matters such as swearing in all Justices of the Peace not already sworn in, and setting the time and date for their 2017 meetings. This was the first meeting for new JPs Noreen Watson, representing District 7, and Craig Hicks, representing District 6.

JPs voted down having meetings on the second Monday of each month and agreed on the third meeting of each month at 5 p.m.

Next regular meeting will be Monday, Jan. 16, at 5 p.m.