Quorum Court disperses pandemic relief money

Carroll County received $865,000 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to reimburse the county for expenses related to the Covid pandemic. An ordinance passed at Monday night’s quorum court meeting allocated most of that money to three critical areas.

The quorum court’s budget committee met on Jan. 25 to decide where the funds should go. The Courthouse Fund will receive $300,000, and $350,000 will go to the Detention Center Capital Project. Another $160,000 will go to the Central Dispatch Capital Project. Smaller amounts were set aside for County General and the Berryville and Green Forest libraries.

Justices of the peace also approved an additional $50,000 for the Central Dispatch Capital Project. JP Jack Deaton explained some of the efforts underway to upgrade county communications. He said the repairs would have the county “up and running quick,” but cautioned that the county still must find another long-term solution. “We’re putting a lot of band-aids on it, and we’re going to have to do something else,” he said.

In other business:

The county will begin providing an annual stipend of $1,000 “for help with repairs and maintenance to the Mennonite Disaster Service Search and Rescue watercraft.” The ordinance notes three other entities receiving similar support, the Grassy Knob, Holiday Island, and Inspiration Point fire departments.

A resolution authorized the county judge to apply for a grant under the Arkansas Rural Connect Grant Program, to help expand broadband service in the county.

Another resolution authorized the county judge to apply for a $225,000 Arkansas Economic Development Grant to remodel and update the Carroll County Health Unit.

JPs approved a grant from the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program. That $5,250 will pay for architectural surveys of the 1880 Courthouse on the Public Square in Berryville.

The county had previously tried to increase a custodian’s hours to include maintenance of county facilities. JPs voted to create two part-time positions, separating custodial and maintenance duties. The ordinance included a list of requirements for the maintenance position, which will serve both courthouses.

An appropriation ordinance will provide $1,000 to replace the large plate-glass windows in the Berryville courthouse. The ordinance also set aside $750 for expenses at the Eureka Springs courthouse, including providing a light on the flagpole so the flag can fly overnight.

Wrapping it up

During the comments period, County Judge Sam Barr announced he had received the results of the legislative audit for 2019, and auditors did not note any deficiencies. JP Matt Phillips commended the Road Department for their work during the snow events, and Deaton agreed, saying, “We’re lucky to have these people.” He noted, however, that responding to the weather cost $60,000 in manpower and materials.

JP Kellie Matt, who owns a business on the Berryville Public Square, asked about protocols for emergency vehicles going through red lights or running at high speed through the center of town. She specifically singled out vehicles from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.