Quorum Court breezes through short agenda

The quorum court met Friday afternoon, a meeting postponed from Aug. 17. Circuit court ran late that Monday in the Eastern District courthouse, and some alternative locations presented challenges in social distancing.

With no public comments, miscellaneous items, or old business, justices of the peace addressed a light agenda.

JP Harrie Farrow had placed an item on the agenda to discuss meeting procedures in the near future. She was not connected by Zoom during the early part of the meeting, however, and the other JPs had already voted to table the question until next month. Farrow and other JPs attending recent meetings by Zoom have had trouble hearing those physically present.

An authorization of $20,000 will pay for new soffit and fascia on the courthouse annex. That price will also include a new door for the district court office in the Western District courthouse. The door will provide some security to the office and will have a glass upper panel with speakers.

JPs approved a resolution appointing Robert Rokeby and Kevin Creedon to three-year terms as commissioners on The Bluffs at Jackson Cove Subordinate Service District.

Early voting preparations explored

During the comments period at the end of the meeting, JP Jack Deaton discussed some preparations for voting during Covid-19. Personal protective equipment will arrive this week.

Deaton also said mail will not have to go to Fayetteville for sorting, and mentioned the possibility of using the old AP&L building on the east side of Berryville as an early voting location. Deaton did not have cost figures but said the location would also provide the county with meeting space. He will have packets sent to the other JPs.

During the comments period, JP Don McNeely expressed his appreciation to local law enforcement agencies for their role in a recent major bust.