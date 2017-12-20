Quorum Court approves 2018 budget

At its Dec. 18 meeting, the Carroll County Quorum Court passed an ordinance establishing the annual operating budget for 2018, with 24 different county funds, one of which is the General Fund with 33 different accounts. Justice of the Peace Lamont Richie said the budget committee asked for written explanations for budget requests because it would save time over conducting a series of interviews, and justices tried to fit requests with others to maximize resources while looking ahead to future budget considerations.

Justices must, by law, allocate only 90 percent of anticipated revenue. Fiscal planning calls for keeping a reserve to meet unexpected obligations and making sure there is money available because some revenue, such as property taxes, does not come in until later in the year.

Richie said they anticipate $13.6 million in revenue and the budget bottom line was $11.51 million.

JP Jack Deaton commented this year was tough for the budget committee, and acknowledged the hard work put in by Richie. Judge Sam Barr echoed Deaton’s sentiments.

Keeping a record

JPs heard a presentation from Jim Crews of Commercial Audio Systems about improving both video production and audio recording capabilities for the courtroom. Crews described in technical terms a strategy that would modernize the video reproduction to be digital and wireless. He suggested where to position two cameras and three microphones to capture different perspectives and provide an accurate recording of meetings.

Costs would vary depending on what the JPs want. Crews estimated $25,000-35,000 for the base unit with cameras, and other accessories extra. Deaton characterized what Crews described as the “Cadillac version” and asked about a “Chevy version.” Crews reiterated there are various systems he could set up, but the system could be networkable and safe and would allow someone at any county computer to see the broadcast. A system he set up in Springdale, for example, allows people to listen to a broadcast in four languages.

JP Larry Swofford commented the goal would be to upgrade the cameras enough to satisfy the Circuit Court. He was not sure they needed to pay extra for high definition or if JPs even wanted their visages broadcast in high def. He said the primary need was to record the meeting.

This conversation was for discussion only, so no decisions were made.

Tower in town, approval on hold

Richie announced that the 220-ft. tower for the 911 Dispatch at the jail was in town and paid for. However, the Federal Aviation Administration rescinded prior approval for erection of the tower because of a complaint it would interfere with the helipad at Mercy Hospital. Richie said they had since learned the helipad at Mercy might not be under FAA jurisdiction because it is not a public landing pad. Deaton said he had been told Holiday Island had the only FAA-approved helipad in the county, and Richie responded that research is underway to see if the county can still erect its tower.

Business of the court

JPs approved these items:

A resolution proclaiming Carroll County as a Purple Heart County;

A resolution rescheduling the January and February meetings to the second Monday of each month;

Two resolutions appointing Marjorie Boggs and Christina Courtwright to the Carroll County Library Department Board of Trustees;

A supplemental appropriation ordinance transferring $5000 from the General Fund to the Prosecuting Attorney’s office because of unusually high costs of translations and transcriptions this year;

An ordinance levying the county, municipal and school millage for 2017, including 2.5 mills for the Eastern Carroll County Ambulance district;

An ordinance approving and levying the voluntary contribution millage of 1 mill to support the Berryville Cemetery.

Next meeting will be Monday, Jan. 8, at 5 p.m.