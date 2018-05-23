Quorum Court appeals to state legislature for trash fee inquiry

The $18 trash fee added to property tax bills continues to occupy the Quorum Court, although most of the public passion that accompanied it has abated.

At the court meeting Monday evening, justices of the peace unanimously approved a resolution asking the state legislature to establish an independent inquiry into the history of the closed landfill that served a six-county solid waste district. The JPs had rejected a resolution in April on this, pointing out that it called for the county court to exercise judicial powers.

JP Lamont Richie read the extensive resolution, including a brief history of the landfill, and the cost to clean up the site and repay bondholders. The resolution calls for an “independent review of the circumstances leading up to the imposition of the $18/year service fee… along with an evaluation of possible remedies that would benefit the general public.”

The resolution also states, “The Quorum Court and the general public have been outraged by the imposition of this charge, a feeling made worse with the knowledge that it likely will continue for decades.”

JP Noreen Watson spoke against the April resolution, but said the current resolution could actually lead to positive results. She also said much more information about the landfill would soon appear.

County Judge Sam Barr told JPs he had also written to the governor, attorney general, and state and federal representatives asking for help with the $18 trash fee.

JPs approved the first reading of an ordinance to establish a subordinate service district on Beaver Lake. The Jackson Cove SSD, located off Jackson Ridge, would only encompass 15 properties, and only four of those have existing homes. Formation of the SSD will allow residents to assess themselves additional property taxes to maintain their road or their water system. JP Chuck Olson said property owners had been notified by mail and by legal notice.

In closing

JPs approved a part-time dispatcher position, to minimize impact of upcoming medical leaves and vacation time. JPs also approved a temporary position to oversee upgrades in communications equipment. The funding extends through the end of the year, and JPs will consider extending the position during the year-end budget process.

After a long process of review, the new county employee manual will come to the table next month as an ordinance.

The Quorum Court formally approved an emergency chain of command in case the sheriff is incapacitated. The list of successors will begin with the chief deputy, followed by the CID lieutenant and the patrol lieutenant.

Richard Harp and Deretha Walker were approved for three-year terms on the board of Mercy Hospital Berryville.

The next meeting will move from June 18 to June 25, because several JPs were unable to attend on the regularly scheduled date.