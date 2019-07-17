Quarry spurs county land-use conversation

The proposed quarry in the Rockhouse Road area came up for further discussion at Monday night’s quorum court meeting, although fewer people took advantage of the public comments period to register objections.

Chris Fischer had appeared on the agenda last month to discuss the quarry, which might operate in the Keels Creek area. He spoke again Monday during public comments, and thanked JP Marty Johnson for helping arrange a meeting at Carroll Electric the previous Friday. Fischer said 70 people attended the meeting, and 16 of them spoke. The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality did not send a representative to the meeting, and neither did Legacy Mining Company LLC, the company considering a quarry. During JP comments at the end of the meeting, Johnson said he appreciated the people who attended the meeting, but the absence of ADEQ and Legacy disappointed him.

JP Harrie Farrow suggested a resolution to declare the quarry incompatible with the area. In responding to her suggestion of countywide land-use restrictions, JP Larry Swofford said the county passed an overall plan, but the primary goal of that plan was to place an extra layer of protection in place against other government agencies. “If other governmental bodies come into the county and force anything on us, the county has a plan that might help,” he said.

Final items

The county will purchase new maintenance equipment and supplies for the floors in the Eastern District Courthouse and Courthouse Annex. The courthouse roof still has some leaks, and the county just awarded a contract to seal the brick exterior.

Jackie Graf was approved to a five-year term on the Lake Forest Subordinate Service District. JP Chuck Olsen said Graf would be “an asset” to the SSD, which deals primarily with a community water system.

Chryl Hoyt and Jim Hughes were approved for three-year terms on the Western Carroll County Ambulance District.