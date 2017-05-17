QC asked to address festival noise

At Monday’s Carroll County Quorum Court meeting, Jim Mautte, saying he represented some neighbors in the Butler Hollow area, spoke up about noise concerns generated by concerts at The Farm, a camping, concert and event venue. Mautte said during concerts, the music reverberates through the area and lasts long into the night.

He asked the court to consider a countywide noise ordinance so the music would at least stop at a reasonable hour. “It’s ludicrous,” he said, “and we’re an otherwise quiet area.”

Justice of the Peace Chuck Olson said the venue is in his district, he heard that music lasted until 4:45 a.m., and he and Sheriff Randy Mayfield have spoken about the problem.

Mayfield told the court the county would need an ordinance because there is nothing on the books now his deputies can enforce.

JP Jack Deaton said he had talked to the folks at the site about trying to dampen the sound leaving the area.

Susan Mautte commented some folks go away for the weekend because the music rattles their homes and lives. “You shouldn’t have to leave your home,” she said. The events last three or four days.

Later in the meeting, JP Lamont Richie announced he would work with those concerned.

Ambulance vote complications

JP Marty Johnson told the court that constituents have asked if there could be a revote on the millage creating the ambulance district for the eastern side of the county. Johnson said some people do not like the complications that have cropped up, some claiming they are being overtaxed and the process was rushed through.

Judge Sam Barr said a revote would take a petition signed by a certain percentage of registered voters.

Richie added he has looked into the claims of residents being taxed twice. He has not found any improper taxations, but those with property in both sides of the district will be taxed accordingly.

JP Larry Swofford added a person with property in two districts might want ambulance service available for both.

Newer voting machines on horizon

Dave Hoover, chair of the Carroll County Election Commission, told JPs the county has 47 voting machines, five not working right now. They were purchased in 2006 and their life expectancy was listed as eight-to-ten years.

Hoover said the state has been spending money in different locations trying out new machines. At least one city made arrangements whereby the state paid two-thirds of the cost of their new machines. The state told Hoover it would go halfsies with Carroll County.

The new machines, according to Hoover, are easier, faster and better. When a person finishes voting, the voter’s personal card with choices printed on it slides out for the voter to see and place in the ballot box.

Hoover gave notice that the county should plan ahead for new machines. Until then, his 11-year old veterans will be okay, and he will keep backups ready.

Other items

JPs approved the second and third readings of an ordinance that amended the Personnel Handbook. Upon considering the second reading, Richie stated the ordinance would change the vacation schedule to advance the number of days employees get. Since raises are difficult, Richie said this change is at least an additional benefit. He also commented by passing the third reading, the ordinance would be a benefit to employees even sooner, and it indeed passed.

The court passed two supplemental ordinances clearing up bookkeeping situations in the budget.

JPs approved the nomination of David Carlisle to continue for a three-year term as a commissioner on the Western Carroll County Ambulance district.

Next meeting will be Monday, June 19, at 5 p.m.