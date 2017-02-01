QC approves ambulance commissioners

By Mike Ellis – The Eastern Carroll County Ambulance District will meet for the first time at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6., at the courthouse in Berryville. Voters in the eastern half of the county approved creation of an ambulance district in the November election and establishing a commission to oversee the ambulance service. A two-mill tax expected to generate about $500,000 annually will subsidize the service.

During the Jan. 24 meeting of the Quorum Court, justices of the peace unanimously approved the slate of five commissioners nominated by County Judge Sam Barr. Commissioners will serve staggered five-year terms, and Rick Wheatley will serve an initial one-year term. Other commissioners are JoAnn Griesenauer (two years), Amy Leivan (three years), Wendell Coatney (four years), and David Stoppel (five years).

With some of the commissioners currently working for EMS services, some JPs wondered if a conflict of interest might arise when the commission begins taking bids for an ambulance provider. Other JPs pointed out that anyone knowledgeable enough to serve on the commission would naturally have some involvement, and conflicts would have to be handled on a case-by-case basis.

In an interview earlier this week, Barr said although he opposed the creation of this ambulance district, he would carry out the wishes of the electorate. “I was happy with the service we had,” he said. When he considered potential commissioners, Barr said, “I picked people I thought had the most knowledge about ambulance service and the roads.”

Wheatley serves as chief of the South Carroll County Fire Department, and Stoppel was involved with the creation of the Western Carroll County Ambulance District. Griesenauer and Leivan work.with EMS services, and Barr said he values Coatney’s experience with the county’s Road Department.

The commission meeting will take place either in the courtroom or the jury room, depending on the number of people in attendance.