Puppet Show and Family Amazeum at your library

A Universe of Stories continues at the Eureka Springs Carnegie Public Library with local puppeteer George Meyer unveiling his new show, “To the Moon” on Monday, July 15 at 3 p.m. On Wednesday, July 17 join with Miss Loretta for Storytime at 10:30 a.m. At 3 p.m. the Scott Family Amazeum will set up hands-on exhibits. Lego Club will meet on Thursday, July 18 at 3 p.m. with a new weekly building challenge.

For more information visit EurekaLibrary.org, email info@eurekalibrary.org or call (479) 253-8754.