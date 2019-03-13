Public’s right to know addressed

City Attorney Tim Weaver provided his interpretation of ex parte at Monday’s meeting, advising council and city commissioners not to discuss city business with another commissioner or council member as it may be in violation of the Arkansas open-meeting rule because, “the press and the general public have a right to know what you are discussing before you vote.”

Weaver said that if a vote comes up on a subject that was discussed in private with another commissioner or alderman, and that commissioner/alderman does not recuse himself, there could be legal consequences. “The weather is probably a safe topic in most instances,” he said.