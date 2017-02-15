Public speaks up for accessibility

Three people spoke up during city council’s Public Comments Monday regarding the city’s lack of movement toward complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Jane Stephens called it a tragedy, insisting a person who uses a wheelchair cannot go to the bathroom downtown. She has seen folks get angry about it, and called it “the sin of indifference.”

Harold Meyer complained about the crowded space in which council meets, but added, “If I were in a wheelchair, I wouldn’t get this far.” He speculated the city was asking for a lawsuit.

Laura Jo Smole echoed the sentiment the city has done little to provide accommodations according to the law. She claimed the wheelchair lift at the Auditorium has a low weight tolerance and is not fully compliant. She said the city has earned a bad reputation, and her request was for the city to begin looking for spaces for meetings that are accessible and less tight. She also decried the bathroom situation for those who are handicapped. “Every person has the right to attend public meetings,” she said, imploring the city find a new place for its meetings within 90 days.