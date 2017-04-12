Public restrooms in compliance

At the March 20 city council meeting, alderman Peg Adamson had reported the downtown Transit building had been locked during a weekend day when plenty of people were out and about. Mayor Butch Berry reported Monday evening he found out the building had been locked because there had been vandalism, and he has asked Transit Director Ken Smith if the bathrooms could be kept open.

The city installed cameras in the building, and Berry said the bathrooms should be available seven days a week from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. all year. He also noted there are handicapped-accessible bathrooms available at the Trolley Station and the North Main parking lot open the same hours.

Berry stated there was misinformation spread in paid ads that claimed the city did not have handicapped-accessible bathrooms. To counter such misinformation, he included in the council packet a map the city now has available specifically identifying the locations of handicapped-accessible parking and bathrooms, and said he intends to have signage also indicating where to go.