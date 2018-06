The City of Eureka Springs will begin repairs to Flint Street on June 4. The intersections of Flint and Jackson and Flint and North Main will be closed for the duration of this project. One-lane traffic will be maintained between North main, First, Armstrong, and Douglas Streets. The project is scheduled for completion in thirty days. If you have questions or concerns call Public Works at (479) 253-9600.

