The City of Eureka Springs has contracted with Matchpoint Inc. to perform a water loss audit on its water distribution system. Leak detection services will begin Sept. 24 and run until Oct. 5. The project will involve weekend and night work and leak identification will require a small percentage of water meters to be temporarily disconnected. In that event, customers will be notified in advance.

For questions call the Department of Public Works at (479) 253-9600.