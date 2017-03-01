Public hearing set on water rate increase

Nothing was easy for Eureka Springs city council Monday evening, as 13 items were on the agenda. However, Mayor Butch Berry and council did set the date for a public hearing dealing with the proposed increase in sewer rates.

When setting a date came up, alderman Terry McClung quickly stated, “The sooner the better, Mayor, when you’re ready.” Berry said he could have city attorney Tim Weaver draft a sample ordinance for review at the next meeting. City Clerk/Treasurer Ann Armstrong pointed out there is a required publication period before a Public Hearing, and alderman Mickey Schneider also wanted to slow down the process to allow city finance director Lonnie Clark “to crunch some numbers” showing residents different options for rate increases.

Schneider referred to the remarks of D. Rude who during Public Comments presented an alternative for how to increase the income from water and sewer. Council had proposed raising rates by 30 percent to meet bond covenants. Rude proposed instead of the current step system where rates per thousand gallons used decrease after 2000 gallons from $11.20 to $4.29, then increase after 8000 gallons back up to $5.74, that the city just keep the rates to all customers $11.20 per thousand gallons used all the time. Rude also proposed keeping sewer rates the same $9.50 for one and all.

There was more refining of numbers and other considerations around the table until McClung pronounced, “All that is irrelevant now… you’ll make your presentation at the hearing, and we’ll get public input. Let’s get this on the road.”

Alderman David Mitchell demurred. He said he wanted citizens to know their options, and therefore, “it would behoove us to allow Lonnie time to work up the options.”

McClung agreed with Mitchell’s points, but wanted to have a platform at the hearing for discussion purposes. “We’ll see what people say,” he said.

Schneider reiterated council needed to give Clark time to provide the public with comparisons. “It would be better to wait a week or two.”

“What information are we missing?” alderman Kristi Kendrick asked.

“There are other options,” Schneider replied.

And Kendrick responded, “And more will come from the hearing.”

Berry, returning to the search for a hearing date, suggested late March or early April. McClung pointed out it might be better to stage the Public Hearing separate from the council meeting to make things easier for citizens.

Vote was 6-0 to have the Public Hearing on Wednesday, March 29, at 6 p.m., at a location to be determined.