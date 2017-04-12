Public hearing on rate increase April 24

Mayor Butch Berry said he had nothing new to add to the discussion of increasing sewer rates to bring the city into compliance with bond covenants. A public hearing will be at 6 p.m., April 24, at the start of the next council meeting. Alderman Peg Adamson said she wanted to discuss restructuring water and sewer rates at some point in the future. She has heard from residents who like the idea of a per gallon rate as opposed to the tier structure the city uses.

Alderman Terry McClung said it is typical for cities to use a tiered system because it is the most equitable method, although not perfect. “Perfect doesn’t exist,” McClung stated, and added there would always be a minimum charge.

Berry said it is the same situation as a customer who turns off the gas supply only to find there will still be a minimum charge.

Alderman Bob Thomas asked Berry to have Finance Director Lonnie Clark attend the next meeting to answer questions about the impact on the city’s budget. Berry replied he would have Clark attend, but the city will not know the impact until preparing the 2018 budget.