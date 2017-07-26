Prospect rezoning denied

Chair Melissa Greene of the Planning Commission requested a council vote Monday evening on Planning’s recommendation of rezoning 38 Prospect from R-1 to C-3. She said council had first discussed the recommendation in June but did not want to leave 42 Prospect, the property next door, as the only property in the vicinity zoned R-1, so council had an ordinance drafted to rezone both properties. Greene later learned one of the owners at 42 Prospect was very clear she did not want her property rezoned.

Another option was for the original applicant at 38 Prospect, Byron McKimmey, to apply for a Conditional Use Permit for a Bed & Breakfast, but Planning first wanted council’s decision on McKimmey’s original request for rezoning. Alderman Terry McClung moved to deny rezoning 38 Prospect to C-3, and the vote to approve was unanimous.