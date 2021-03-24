Property acquisition on airport radar

The Carroll County Airport Commission met March 19, and commissioners planned the first fly-in of the year. They also discussed plans for another new hangar.

Commission Chairman Chase Tresler had met with someone interested in a ground lease to build a hangar 50 feet square. A site is available, although already-existing drainage issues may require a culvert with grates on the surface.

Consulting engineer Dan Clinton said that approval of a new master plan would clear the way for more property acquisition. He shared some information on the process with commissioners and recommended developing a committee to focus on acquisition.

Clinton also suggested hiring a land acquisition company to handle the process. He said specialized companies have familiarity with the Federal Aviation Administration’s procedures, and the company’s costs would be included in a grant. Clinton said the commission could locate a company now to have that relationship in place should an acquisition arise.

The first fly-in of the year was scheduled for Saturday, March 20, the day after the meeting. Commissioners expected a good turnout, with good weather predicted. They also talked about having a group of twin-engine planes come to a future fly-in.

In other business:

Clinton discussed plans to rehabilitate all aprons next year, with cracks filled and the entire surface sealed. The taxiway and runway are also due for sealing.

Work continues on a gate on the east side of the airport, designed to reduce automobile traffic across the runway. The job will take another month, because the contractor did not begin building the gate until after the posts were set. The new electrical service will not be in place until about the same time.

The airport received a grant under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act that had few restrictions. The airport will be eligible for up to $13,000 in grants under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, but those grants will be targeted toward expenses “directly related to combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.” The grants would cover “costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, (and) janitorial services.” The airport may acquire additional reserves of personal protective equipment.