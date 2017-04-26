Projections a yo-yo; expenses clarified

Mayor Butch Berry told aldermen in a budget workshop before the regular Monday council meeting that while the city has been holding expenses down, revenue during the winter months was down compared to the same period in 2016. He pointed out, however, current numbers are better than the same period in 2015, which turned out to be a banner year. Overall, Berry stated revenue for January and February was about ten percent under projections.

Alderman Terry McClung said he would not get excited until the city is still lagging in June or July.

When aldermen asked why some line items, such as revenue from occupational licenses and ambulance services, seemed askew, City Finance Director Lonnie Clark explained the nuances of city budgeting. Berry gave a for instance, explaining that cost estimates for projects at the water treatment plant increased dramatically when engineers got involved.

Berry said he still intends to see if the city can build a water testing lab and chemical storage site at the facility, as both would be cost-saving investments. He asked Public Works Director Dwayne Allen to see if the project could be done with fewer engineering fees.