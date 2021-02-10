Probably should get some flowers as well

This Sunday is Valentine’s Day and you all surely know how much I like to remind others of the upcoming holidays. It’s mostly because I myself forget about them until last minute and thus am usually scrambling to get prepared. This year is a bit different as I have a plan. Dinner at home, though I will not be the one cooking and neither will Ange. I am jealous of those who are going to Gotahold for their Valentine’s Beer and Tapas pairing. It benefits ECHO Village and is already sold out. I myself am hoping to pick up dinner from Cottage Inn and have some magnificent food made by the wonderful Linda Hager. She has an awesome Valentine’s Day weekend carry out menu on the Cottage Inn website that I am positive both Ange and I will enjoy. Leo probably will as well. He loves all good food. I’m liking the sound of Farro Risotto personally and I’m thinking the same for Ange. Hopefully she doesn’t read this and find out my plan. Other than that, the music listings are getting healthier. Bars are able to stay open late. I know I’m cheering for it. ~j

Thursday, Feb 11

GRAVEL BAR ­– Abbey Pierce, 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb 12

CHELSEA’S – TBD, 9 p.m.

GRAVEL BAR – Dominic B. Roy, 7 p.m.

LEGENDS SALOON – Karaoke, 7 p.m.

MISSY’S WHITE RABBIT LOUNGE – Larry Love, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb 13

CHELSEA’S – Jahoonya, 9 p.m.

GOTAHOLD BREWING – Alyssa Galvan, 3 p.m., Jessica Gray, 4:30 p.m.

LEGENDS SALOON – Big Joe Muse, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb 14

GOTAHOLD BREWING – Valentine’s Beer and Tapas, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

3B OFF-ROAD – Los Roscoes, 6 – 8 p.m.

CHELSEA’S – Open Mic Night, 7 p.m.