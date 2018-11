The NW Arkansas Permaculture Study Group will meet on Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. – noon in conjunction with the Aqua Terra Gratitude Festival at 259 CR 301. The topic will be the application of Permaculture principles and practices to the design of the New Water Harmony Center followed by a potluck lunch. The festival will continue with workshops and live music. For more information call Lisa Wipplinger at (479) 244-0985.

