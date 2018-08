Dr. Aaron Rowell has joined Mercy Clinic Family Medicine in Berryville as a primary care provider. Dr. Rowelll completed his Doctor of Osteopathy at William Carey College in Hattiesburg, Miss.

Mercy Clinic Family Medicine serves residents with five physicians and two nurse practitioners. The clinic is open 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Monday – Thursday and 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday. For an appointment call (870) 423-6661.