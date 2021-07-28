Preservation Officer details guidelines and regs

In recent meetings, the HDC has discussed the way some residents will paint and maintain a primary façade while focusing less attention on other exterior areas. City Historic Preservation Officer Kylee Hevrdjs shared some research from other historic districts. “We currently do not have a minimum maintenance expectation in our city code,” she said. She shared examples of other cities with minimum maintenance standards, including deteriorating paint. The National Parks Service has some guidance, especially on demolition by neglect.

Hevrdjs said before the city considers an ordinance to enforce minimum maintenance standards, clear procedures would have to be adopted to keep the process equitable. She said the city would also need a provision for evaluating hardship situations and explained that some municipalities have focused more on educational outreach, giving homeowners tools to help them preserve their properties. Commissioners will study the extensive material supplied by Hevrdjs before returning to the topic in August.

The HDC also continued to discuss murals and sidewalk art. Hevrdjs said guidelines are vague on this topic, but the HDC has traditionally determined suitable locations, and whether historical structures would be negatively affected. The Eureka Springs Arts Council decides aesthetic questions.

Hevrdjs said she has not found regulations regarding sidewalk art, but other historic districts align with Eureka’s requirements that murals should not be applied directly to buildings. Some commissioners noted guidelines prohibiting direct painting of fences, walls, and other original surfaces, and asked if that would also cover sidewalks.

The commission has a page on the city’s website, but Hevrdjs described a number of shortcomings. She said the HDC information is not easy to use, either for staff or for visitors to the site. She outlined suggestions for improvements, starting with paying for a separate hosting. The site would only cost the HDC about $150 per year, and the commissioners authorized paying for the first year. Grants should cover the cost thereafter.

The site should become a “quick and easy” source of information. It should include some general content regarding the city’s history, and an explanation of the preservation process. The online application process will be streamlined, Hevrdjs said, and she will e-mail suggested site content to commissioners.

Approvals for improvements

Earlier in the meeting, commissioners considered an application to enclose an existing deck with a clear roof and glass sides at 216 W. Van Buren. Ethan Avanzino said the project would help make space available for outdoor dining at the Wanderoo Lodge. He said it would also help with noise abatement when they have live music. Hevrdjs began the discussion by commenting that the alterations would be made to a deck addition, and she noted that the glass panels preserve the open appearance. She also said the enclosure could reasonably be considered removable. All voted in favor.

At 34 N. Main St., Jason Bridges had come before the commission nine months ago and received permission to add a metal fire escape. He returned to ask approval for a metal railing at the roof, with a spiral staircase connecting to the existing fire escape. He said he will employ the same contractor, and the materials and workmanship will match. Hevrdjs had noted that the building had already been “significantly altered” throughout its history. The HDC approved the new railing and staircase.

The door must stay

Commissioners rejected a proposal to remove a door and cover the opening with siding at 33 Owen St. The house dates to 1892, although additions on the west and at the rear appeared sometime after 1923. Although the door is not original to the house, HDC guidelines call for keeping doors whenever possible.

Hevrdjs said she has received four responses to a Request for Proposals for a consultant to work with the commission in revising guidelines. She reminded commissioners that they had voted to allow her to select from among the applicants.

With the resignation of commissioner Tommie Zwernemann, the commission has a vacancy.

Commissioners had held a special meeting to consider a parking pad at 32 Steele St. for Stacy Mahurin. They approved the project in an e-mail vote and formalized that vote at the table.

The HDC will next meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4. Level III applications were due July 22. Other levels are due July 28.