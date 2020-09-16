Preservation is appropriate

Editor,

The work put in by the HDC over many years resulted in preservation of one of the most unique towns in the country.

The quality brought my wife and me to Eureka over 25 years ago and kept us coming quite regularly thereafter.

It led us to buy a house in the historic district and is now bringing our many children and their friends and families to visit.

While I agree with Mr. Minze in that HDC requirements can sometimes be a pain in the arse, the overall result is what people see when they come and why they keep coming.

Believe me, one of the great days is when one receives a Certificate of Appropriateness. We have our still affixed to the front window of the house for all to see.

Vote to keep this board.

John E. Trube

Tyler, Texas