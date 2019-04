The Eureka Springs First Presbyterian Church invites all to Easter Service on Sunday, April 21 at 11 a.m. at 209 Spring St.

Rev. John Givson will present the service with the organ prelude “Fanfare” by Jacque Lemmens, by organist Jeane Kennedy. Soloist Sharon Keck Parker will present “I Know That My Redeemer Liveth” from Handel’s The Messiah accompanied by pianist Cathrin Yoder.

For more information call (479) 981-2001.