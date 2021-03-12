Poetluck with past fellowship winners next Thursday

Virtual Poetluck continues on Thursday, March 18 at 6:30 p.m. with seven Poetluck readers who have all received a WCDH fellowship. Keija Parsinnen, Zenique Gardner-Perry, Stephanie Rosenblaum Klassen, Jami Nakamura Lin, Valerie Laken, Alison Moore, and Nancy Lord will share their work. Readings may be poems, prose, or songs and writers are invited to share their work for up to ten minutes.

A link to virtual Poetluck and instructions for joining can be found at writerscolony.org/events. Spectators may join a moderated watch party on Facebook Live at the Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow Facebook page.