Rex Griffin (pictured) will read a passage from his novel, Brittle Leaves on an Angry Wind, at Poetluck this Thursday, Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at The Writers’ Colony at Dairy Hollow, 515 Spring St. Frank Hicks will also read “Treadmill Marathon.”

Local writers and musicians are invited to read from or perform their work for up to five minutes after hearing from writers-in-residence. Poetluck starts with a potluck dinner every third Thursday of the month. Bookworms and writers are welcome to bring a dish to share and enjoy the evening.