Planning wants to straighten curvy Code

Economic Developer Glenna Booth had compiled all the Planning commission’s recent suggested modifications of City Code into one document for their perusal at the April 25 meeting, including alterations to properties with a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) or grandfathered status, revocation of grandfathered properties, and clarification of the appeal for a revocation. She also identified additional definitions they might want to clarify.

Commissioner Susan Harman added she had researched events, special events and receptions to get help defining them, and found the website of a city in Virginia that called them amusements but had a definition that fit the intent the commission has been looking for. The overall guidance was balancing neighborhood tranquility with small gatherings and the possible noise, parking and litter issues.

James Morris was not satisfied with what the commission had accomplished regarding the 200-ft. rule or the 180-day rule. He claimed, as he has at several meetings, there is nothing in City Code to prevent someone with a CUP for a Bed & Breakfast to operate at the very minimum of compliance with the law and thereby prevent another person within 200 feet of getting a CUP and operating full-time. He said the problem is not just the loss of tax revenue, it isn’t fair to other prospective B&B owners.

Morris insisted the city should have a minimum annual fee for B&B owners that goes away if they operate full-time and abide by other city regulations. Harman was not convinced Morris’ idea was legal. After a bit of identifying exactly what they wanted, Harman moved they compose their ideas on the subject and review them at the next two meetings after which they would ask the city attorney to determine if what they send him is legal. Everybody agreed.