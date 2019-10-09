Planning talks about things that need to be done

The Planning Commission’s meeting on Sept. 24 began with a public hearing for a zoning request. Sitting as the Board of Zoning Adjustment, commissioners heard from Steve Lovell, owner of the Queen Anne Mansion at the top of Planer Hill.

Lovell said he bought the Queen Anne in 2005 and has since bought adjoining properties. He has an offer on 1 Planer Point, subject to the re-zoning. The property currently is zoned R-2, and Lovell asked for a change to C-2. He said the city owns undeveloped adjoining parcels, and the other properties surrounding this lot are zoned C-2.

Commissioner Fergie Stewart agreed that the property should agree with the surrounding zoning. Lovell explained that he plans to operate the Queen Anne Mansion as tourist lodging beginning in February, and he plans to add more high-end tourist lodging on the property. “I think the plan is outstanding,” Stewart said. “It will enhance tourism in Eureka Springs.”

Subdivision decision delayed at least a month

Commissioners had expected to hear a presentation from Jay Gustin regarding a planned subdivision on Pivot Rock Road. City Historic Preservation Officer Glenna Booth said Gustin has completed a final plat, incorporating the suggestions he received from this commission, Public Works, and fire officials. In completing the final application, however, Gustin and Booth discovered that his final submission must also include a plan for water and sewer lines.

Booth said Gustin’s engineer is working on those plans, and the commission will not see the final application until November at the earliest. If Planning approves Gustin’s project, city council will have a final decision.

B&B regs still need defining

Chair Ann Sallee asked commissioners for their thoughts on recommended changes to regulations on bed-and-breakfast accommodations. The commission has tried to clarify the definitions pertaining to the on-site manager. Some properties are managed by neighbors, or visitors sometimes have a keypad.

The other commissioners liked the changes to the definitions, although they will need to work further to clarify when a property owner must be present. “We’re going to run into a problem with the word ‘premises,’” Sallee said. “But when you have guests, you must be available.” Booth said she will research how other cities handle the language.

Commissioner James Mitchell has resigned, creating another vacancy on the commission, now down to five.

Planning will next meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The agenda for that meeting will include electing a new secretary to replace Mitchell. Other items carried forward include the tree ordinance and the vision plan.

Because of conflicts with the holidays, the commissioners changed the dates on the November and December meetings. The November meeting would have fallen two days before Thanksgiving, so that meeting will move to Nov. 12. The December meeting will move from Christmas Eve to Dec. 10.