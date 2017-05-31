Planning tackles definitions and rules

The Planning Commission continued to focus on updating and revising definitions in City Code at its May 23 meeting. Commissioner Susan Harman distributed copies of a portion of an ordinance from Virginia Beach, Va., which she said fit the intent of what the commission had been working on regarding receptions and special events in residential zones.

The first paragraph of the section begins, “The intent of this article is to regulate the rental of houses in residential neighborhoods for the purpose of holding large events such as weddings, receptions, parties and similar activities so as to protect such neighborhoods from the adverse impacts of such events. It is not the purpose or intent of this article to prohibit or require permits for family gatherings and similar activities that are ordinarily and customarily carried on in residential neighborhoods.”

Harman said the ordinance includes statements on the permit process, time restrictions and other details such as requiring the permit holder to post a clearly legible announcement one week in advance stating the intent of the function and for the permit holder to be present at all times during the event. It also enumerates the consequences of holding an event without a permit.

Chair Melissa Greene suggested commissioners study the document and discuss it at the June 13 meeting.